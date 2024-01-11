HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has just announced their full entertainment lineup for 2024.

Weekday rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m. Weekend rodeos start at 2:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 5 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 2 p.m.

Here is your full concert lineup for the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Courtesy of RodeoHouston

THE HIDEOUT

Dance the night away at the Rodeo’s very own honky tonk, The Hideout! Equipped with a spacious dance floor, bars and some of the best up-and-coming musicians, The Hideout is open for those 21 years of age and older, for just the cost of admission to NRG Park. The Hideout is located in a white tent on the west side of NRG Arena.

Hours: 6 p.m. to midnight

THE JUNCTION STAGE

Get ready to rock at the Junction Stage! The stage features family entertainment and live music performances from Houston’s up-and-comers.