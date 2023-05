LUBBOCK, Texas — The funeral for Doyle Vogler, a retired Lubbock Independent School District administrator will be held on May 31 at 2:00 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, according to a social media post by Lubbock ISD.

Lubbock ISD is inviting the community to attend, and is asking the public to be aware of the clear bag policy for Buddy Holly Hall. You can find the guidelines here.

