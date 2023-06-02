LUBBOCK, Texas – Funeral services for David Dean are set for Monday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeridge Memorial Chapel, according to a report aired on the KAMC news at 10:00.

Dean died on Monday, May 29, said a social media post. The post said he passed due to “a quick but tough battle with cancer.”

Dean was the owner of the beloved amusement park, Joyland. The park closed in 2022 after being open for 50 years. The social media post said the sale of Joyland “broke his heart.” Dean has gone on to “build the GREATEST AMUSEMENT PARK and DRAG STRIP ever in HEAVEN” said the post.