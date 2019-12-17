Garrett: Focus on Eagles

PORTALES, N.M. – Prosecutors said on Monday that Gerardo Marquez, 36, of Portales was found to be a “habitual offender” and was sentenced to an additional four years in prison for the murder of Erika Zamorano.

In September, a jury found Marquez guilty of second-degree murder. The original sentence was 16 years. It is now extended to 20 years because of evidence prosecutors presented.