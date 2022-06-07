LUBBOCK, Texas– Atmos Energy said in an email around 7:40 p.m. that a damaged gas line had caused a gas leak in the 5800 block of 6th Street on Tuesday.

Atmos Energy estimated the time to repair the damaged gas line would take approximately four to six hours and urged residents to avoid the area.

Residents were asked to call 811 before digging to avoid harm.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the leak had been controlled by Atmos Energy and all residents were able to return to their homes.

Roads, however, still remained closed.

