Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown family says they are facing a lawsuit over a playscape they built on their property. The neighbors who filed the suit claim the structure was not built with the proper approval.

“This has been an on-going debacle since the day we got it. Our next door neighbors have been very vocal that they do not like it and that we should have asked THEM about getting a playscape,” wrote Kim Costa on Facebook. “Here’s the kicker — They know Colton’s story. They know what our family has been through. They know he had a bone marrow transplant and has a terminal illness.”

The lawsuit from Richard and Carol Gottlieb says installation of large objects like a playground, must be approved by the Estrella Subdivisions Architecture and Design Review Committee, and that protocols weren’t followed in this case.

“The Costas failed to submit proper plans and specifications to the ADRC for review prior to installation of the playscape, and the ADRC failed to review and approve Costa’s playscape in advance as required by ADRC guidelines,” the lawsuit says. It added Estrella “failed to enforce” its own guidelines.

Kim Costa disputes that claim and says the Estrella Subdivision Homeowners Association approved the playscape for her son before it was installed. She said in a Facebook post that their next-door neighbors “claim it brings down their property value” and call it an “eyesore.”

A lawyer for the Gottliebs had no comment on the case.

The lawsuit requests a permanent injunction, requiring the Costas to remove the playscape or comply with the guidelines.