German Bundesliga soccer resumes after two-month break

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Justice for Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed during a pursuit by a white man and his son in Georgia, isn't just prison time for his killers — it's changes in a local justice system that never charged them with a crime, rallygoers said Saturday.

Hundreds of people came to the Glynn County courthouse demanding accountability for a case in which charges weren't filed until state officials stepped in after a leaked video sparked national outrage.