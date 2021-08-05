Get school supplies, clothes tax-free during Texas sales tax holiday August 6-8

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday and through Sunday (Aug. 6-8), parents can save on school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday.

The Texas Comptroller says tax-free purchases apply to most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks during those three days. In most cases, you won’t need to provide an exemption certificate to be able to buy the items tax-free.

During the tax-free weekend, you can buy qualifying items online or by phone, mail, custom order or any other means. For the exemption to count for online orders, the item must be bought during the weekend and the seller must accept the order to ship, even if it’s delivered after the weekend, the comptroller’s office said.

Qualifying items that are sold for less than $100 are eligible for the tax holiday. A full list of clothing, shoes and other items can be found on the comptroller’s website. A full list of school supplies that are part of the tax holiday is also on the site.

The tax holiday works on single items purchased, so for example, if you buy two qualifying items for $80 each and the total bill is $160, the two items are tax-free. There are no limits on how many items you can buy.