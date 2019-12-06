Breaking News
Gallardo found guilty of murdering Lubbock woman, age 28

Giant, inflatable Ralphie goes on display outside ‘A Christmas Story’ house

Latest
Posted: / Updated:

Image from WJW News.

CLEVELAND (via WJW) — Christmas is just around the corner – and Ralphie wants you to know it!

A 20-foot-tall gigantic Ralphie was on display in front of the A Christmas Story House in Cleveland.

It’s from the classic scene from “A Christmas Story” when Ralphie was forced to put on his bunny pajamas that came from Aunt Clare.

The giant Ralphie was made by Inflatable Images out of Brunswick, Ohio.

Inflatable Images also debuted a 20-foot-tall leg lamp inflatable leg lamp this year.  The iconic leg lamp was also featured in the classic 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story, a portion of which was filmed in Cleveland.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar