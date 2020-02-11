Girl Scouts set up outside Chicago pot shop, sell ‘several hundred’ boxes

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of genius Girl Scouts set up a table outside a Chicago cannabis dispensary and sold ‘several hundred boxes’ of cookies.

Dispensary 33, at 5001 N Clark Street, tweeted over the weekend that “We have Girl Scout cookies! And not just the cannabis kind. Support your local Girl Scouts with us.”

Reporting to you live at Dispensary 33. We have Girl Scout cookies!! And not just the cannabis kind😩😩 Support your local Girl Scouts with us 🍪🌿 (We have very limited flower for all you stoners. First come first serve. Come through while supply lasts) pic.twitter.com/zmXSfmwoFl — Dispensary 33 (@Dispensary33) February 9, 2020

“The response was incredibly positive,” dispensary spokesperson Abigail Watkins told NBC Chicago. “People were so excited… our customers loved it, our staff loved it.”

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of the Greater Chicago Area and Northwest Indiana said several hundred boxes were sold.

The dispensary said it worked with the Girl Scout troop in advance to set up the booth. Other troops are planning to set up at the location every weekend for the rest of the month.

Dispensary 33 also offers a cannabis product called “Girl Scout Cookie.”