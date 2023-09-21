LUBBOCK, Texas – On September 9, Lilian Ramon was driving back to college after her first visit home. Ramon’s car flipped four times, bumper to bumper.

The family is in need of help and prayers from the community throughout this difficult time.

Ramon’s mom Kristy Gonzales said she was initially sent to Mountain Medical Center Emergency Room in Big Spring and then sent to University Medical Center in Lubbock to get better scans. In Lubbock, doctors learned that Ramon had a compression fractured spine, a broken clavicle collar bone and a fractured shoulder. One wrong move and Ramon would be paralyzed.

Ramon will have to learn to walk all over again. Unfortunately, insurance will not cover physical therapy for Ramon, Gonzales said. It is especially stressful since Gonzales is the sole provider for Ramon and her sister, she said.

The crash gave Ramon a new outlook on life, she said. She is grateful to be alive. Gonzales said “its been a miracle.” She added, “God was with her.”

Ramon was in her first year at Angelo State University, studying education in hopes of becoming a Pre-K teacher. Gonzales said Ramon lost everything in the car accident. Ramon had all her clothes in the car from doing laundry at home as well as her computer and iPad which were all destroyed, Gonzales said.

Gonzales said Ramon was withdrawn for the year because of the difficulty of keeping up with school and recovering simultaneously. Ramon will have constant x-rays and doctor appointments for the next year to ensure she is recovering properly, Gonzales said.

Ramon is home in Lubbock with her family. Gonzales said she had to take some time off from work to care for Ramon during this time.

“[Ramon] has her good days and not-so-good days.” Gonzales said. “God has not left [Ramon’s] side,” she added.

Both Ramon and Gonzales are extremely thankful for the support from their community and loved ones. If you would like to donate to the family, you can access their GoFundMe here.