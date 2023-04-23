LUBBOCK, Texas — Golden Corral announced the state of its annual fundraising campaign for Camp Corral, which supports children age 8-15 of wounded, ill and fallen military members by providing camp, advocacy, and enrichment programs.

Golden Corral has raised more than $14 million to send over 30,000 military children to Camp Corral at no cost to the families.

From April 24 to July 9, restaurant guests can donate by purchasing Fundraising Stars, round up their bills at the registers, or donate online at their seat by scanning a QR code.

Golden Corral looks to meet its goal of $900,000 this year.