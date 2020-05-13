Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration for all Texas counties

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration for all Texas counties — even as the state has begun reopening businesses and relaxing social distancing guidelines.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Abbott made the declaration, which provides the state with resources as it continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

The declaration was originally ordered on March 13 and was extended on April 12.

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans,” said Abbott. “By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus. As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and Texas’ team of medical experts.”