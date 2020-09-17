Gov. Abbott, group of state officials to hold COVID-19 press conference at 12 p.m. Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with other state officials, will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Thursday to address the state’s ongoing COVID-19 repsonse.

The governor will be joined by:

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen

DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstadt, MD

Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd

Health and Human Services Commission Executive Commissioner Cecile Young

UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD

We will livestream the press conference on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.