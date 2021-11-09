Gov. Abbott invites veterans to Texas Capitol, slams Austin’s ‘overreaching’ COVID-19 rules that led to canceled parade

Governor Greg Abbott is joined by 9 other GOP governors Wednesday in Mission, TX, to demand action from the Biden administration at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Nexstar photo/KVEO)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is inviting veterans in Austin to celebrate Veterans Day on the south steps of the Texas Capitol building in lieu of a parade cancellation.

Abbott said the Austin Veterans Parade Foundation can hold a rally on the south steps of the building as an alternative to its parade, which was called off by what Abbott called “the City of Austin’s overreaching COVID-19 requirements.”

The parade typically draws tens of thousands of people, and event organizers said while they anticipated 30,000 people at this year’s event, they “couldn’t verify all participants and spectators to have either a current negative COVID test or be vaccinated,” as required by current city regulations.

We have contacted the city to provide more details on the parade’s special event application, and once we hear back, we will update this story with that information.

Event organizers are hoping to stage the parade in 2022, but Abbott said his invitation is because the regulations “place an undue burden on large events like the 2021 Veterans Day parade.”

On the event’s website, organizers said they will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Veterans Pocket Park, located at 2200 Veterans Drive near Deep Eddy Pool and the Charles Johnson Houe operated by American Legion Travis Post No. 76.

The City of Kyle still plans to hold its Veterans Day parade at noon Saturday.