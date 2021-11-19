Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested after viral attack on ex-girlfriend

Warning: The surveillance footage contains graphic violence, viewer discretion advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy was arrested Thursday after he was seen on video attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their child.

Jail records showed that Stacy was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal mischief and booked into the Orange County Jail Thursday evening.

The video showed a woman being thrown into a television stand and hit, while a 5-month-old child looks on.

According to TMZ, the woman filed a restraining order against Stacy, but it’s unclear if it was granted. She said she was hospitalized with bumps and bruises and a possible cut to the head.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman was quoted saying. “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl, a college football bowl played in Nashville, said it removed Stacy as a youth football ambassador for the upcoming game.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” the organization said in a release.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.