FT. HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Thursday the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team had its Change of Command and Casing Ceremony.”

Greywolf’s mission is to assure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and support other requirements in the region.

The casing ceremony represents a unit moving from home to a new location. Colonel John Gilliam says it speaks to the identity and history of first Cav.

“You get here, you have an identity,” Gilliam said. “Everybody is a part of this team, regardless of race, creed, gender, religion, etc. You are part of the first team from the day you enter here until the day you leave.”

Gilliam says the impact they make on the local populations and their allies is huge.

“We’re a tangible example of our commitment to the NATO alliance,” Gilliam said. “And once we get out there and start slinging big bullets, saber rounds at our tanks, we are a very quick reminder, our adversaries, that it’s going to it’s going to end badly for them if they come across that border.”

In the change of command, Colonel Justin Reese passed command to Colonel Gilliam.

He says this opportunity is humbling, and he loves being a part of something bigger than himself.

“These are great young men and women, experienced leaders who have accomplished a lot,” Gilliam said. “I just want to don’t want to let them down. Give them the type of leadership they deserve and support their families needs.”

Gilliam’s wife says they have been very blessed along the way to have people helping them get here.

“I think he’s deserving,” Erin Gilliam said. “I think he’s worked incredibly hard. But really, he’s just been fortunate. It’s everybody else. He said it today in his speech. It’s an accomplishment of all of the people collectively working together.”

“With this mission Colonel Gilliam says Greywolf is making history.