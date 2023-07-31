LUBBOCK, Texas — With back to school season approaching, the sales tax holiday is also upon us. During this weekend, parents and students will head to stores to catch some back-to-school deals. EverythingLubbock.com has created a guide of what you need to know about the big shopping holiday.

When is the tax-free holiday?

In Texas, the tax-free weekend would be from Friday, August 11th through midnight on Sunday, August 13th. In New Mexico, the tax free weekend would be a week before Texas from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6 at midnight.

What items qualify for tax exemption?

Although it is called tax-free weekend, there are items that do not qualify for tax exemption. Some items that can be used for school sports such as baseball cleats, elbow pads and gloves used for sports are all taxable. Here is a list of items that are tax exempt during the Texas holiday.

What makes an item tax-exempt?

If an item is more than $100, the tax-exemption rule does not apply. This applies to extra charges such as delivery charges that add to the price of the product. This rule is valid in both Texas and New Mexico.

In New Mexico computers such as desktops, notebooks or laptops are nontaxable if the item is no more than $1,000. Computer equipment such as monitors, speakers, printers or keyboards are tax-exempt as long as the item is not sold for more than $500. Here is a more detailed list of items that are tax-exempt in New Mexico.

If you would like more details about the tax-free holiday, visit the Texas Comptroller website here. The New Mexico Taxation & Revenue website has more details on the tax holiday here.