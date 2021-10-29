Gun report prompts hundreds to briefly flee LAX terminal

Two people were detained by police at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening after flights were grounded due to reports of an active shooter in or near Terminal 1.

By 9:12 p.m., the airport had fully reopened.

Frederick Badlissi, a spokesperson for the airport, said that by 9:30 p.m., 11 flights had been diverted to other airports and 24 flights had been delayed.

It was initially reported that one person was taken into custody, but the airport clarified shortly after 9 p.m. that two people were detained.

As of 7:50 p.m., police said there is no threat and no active shooter at the airport, according to a tweet from LAX.

The airport later added that about 300 passengers “self-evacuated” onto the tarmac after a report of a person with a gun.

No shots were fired and no weapon was recovered, the airport added.

Despite initial reports that there were no injuries, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department said two people were injured near Gate 17A in Terminal 1.

A 40-year-old man was hurt, but did not need to be taken to a hospital, while another person, whose age and gender are not known, was transported to a nearby hospital, Prange said.