LUBBOCK, Texas – On May 26, officers with the Clovis Police Department and deputies from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office seized 2.1 kilograms of cocaine, 39 grams of crack cocaine and 15 firearms, one of which was stolen from Lubbock, said a Clovis Police Department press release.

All of the items seized were located after a search at a residence in the 1800 block of Jonquil Park for drug trafficking, said the press release.

Justin Sneed April 2023 booking image (Photo: Curry County Detention Center)

Charges were filed on June 1 against Justin Sneed, 35, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Property, said the press release. Additionally, charges were filed against Sarah Ratigan, 28, for Accessory to Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

CPD asked anyone with information about this case or the individuals involved to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.