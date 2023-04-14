LUBBOCK, Texas – April is Earth Month and H-E-B announced on their website their commitment to reduce waste and maximize recycling efforts.

H-E-B provides sustainable options for plastic bags, said their website. H-E-B customers can drop off any retail or plastic bag items in a bundle at curbside or at the front of every H-E-B store.

H-E-B has updated their plastic bags to remind customers to recycle their plastic bags with H-E-B with a “How2Recycle” label. Their website said they recycled 19 million pounds of plastic bags with this program. They have made products such as Field and Future H-E-B trash bags with the plastic they have collected.

Almost 600 elementary schools in Texas compete for H-E-B’s annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge each year, said their website. On Earth Day, H-E-B recognizes the top schools in each region giving them H-E-B gift cards as prizes.

H-E-B is partnering up with the Lubbock Independent School District, said a press release on Thursday. Lubbock ISD is 10 of the 600 schools participating in the annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge.

In 2022, H-E-B recycled 639 million pounds of waste.