HALE CENTER, Texas— The Superintendent of Hale Center ISD, Steven Pyburn, issued a statement on Wednesday regarding accusations of his students being the target of illegally-recorded video. The Superintendent of Seagraves ISD, Joshua Goen, was arrested Monday and charged with Invasive Visual Recording.

According to the statement, the Hale Center High girls’ basketball team played a game at Seagraves High School in November. A recording device that looked like a phone charger was left in the locker room. The girls set a speaker in front of the device and were able to block the view of any girls changing.

The statement also said one of the last girls to leave the locker room noticed the device and took it — thinking it was a phone charger left behind by one of the players. The next day an 8th grade student found the recording device and turned it over to the Hale Center Dean of Students.

Superintendent Pyburn also said the parents have been notified and the sheriff has met with parents.

Read the full statement from Hale Center ISD Superintendent, Steven Pyburn below: