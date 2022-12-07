HALE CENTER, Texas— The Superintendent of Hale Center ISD, Steven Pyburn, issued a statement on Wednesday regarding accusations of his students being the target of illegally-recorded video. The Superintendent of Seagraves ISD, Joshua Goen, was arrested Monday and charged with Invasive Visual Recording.
According to the statement, the Hale Center High girls’ basketball team played a game at Seagraves High School in November. A recording device that looked like a phone charger was left in the locker room. The girls set a speaker in front of the device and were able to block the view of any girls changing.
The statement also said one of the last girls to leave the locker room noticed the device and took it — thinking it was a phone charger left behind by one of the players. The next day an 8th grade student found the recording device and turned it over to the Hale Center Dean of Students.
Superintendent Pyburn also said the parents have been notified and the sheriff has met with parents.
Read the full statement from Hale Center ISD Superintendent, Steven Pyburn below:
“On November 15th, our high school girls basketball team was playing in Seagraves. A recording device that resembles a phone charger was in the locker room when they entered. Luckily the girls sat down a speaker in front of the device, that blocked the view of the girls changing.
One of the last girls to leave the locker room thought that the device was one of the girls’ phone chargers and brought it back to the bus. None of the girls on the team claimed it and it was left on our bus.
An 8th grader that was on a field trip the next day recognized that the device was a recording device and turned it into our dean of students Tyson Jones.
Tyson turned it over to the county’s school resource officer Colby Neil and it’s my understanding that the investigation is ongoing. I would like to thank Tyson Jones and Officer Colby Neil for always protecting our students.”HALE CENTER ISD SUPERINTENDENT STEVEN PYBURN