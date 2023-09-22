LUBBOCK, Texas – Happy’s Bubble Blends announced on Wednesday it will open a third location in Wolfforth on Saturday at 520 Donald Preston Road.

Happy’s will host a grand opening event on Saturday to celebrate. Everything in the store will be half price and Happy’s will debut its new line of energy drinks on Saturday, the shop said.

Additionally, the business will have giveaways all day including a chance to win free Happy’s for a year. To enter for a chance to win, be sure you are following Happy’s on Instagram, share the post to your story and comment your favorite Happy’s treat.

Happy’s two other locations are at 1708 50th Street and 11804 Indiana Avenue.