LUBBOCK, Texas — The average rent in Lubbock for a one bedroom has seen a significant decrease since 2022, according to a May report from Rent.com.

The average rent for a one bedroom in Lubbock is $695 a month, which is a 11% decrease from the last year, according to Rent.com.

However in the Rent.com report, there was a slight increase in studio rent being $695 which is a slight increase by 3%. Two bedrooms also saw an increase of 2% with an average of $912.

When looking at towns in the surrounding area of Lubbock, there were no recorded historical data of changes in rent cost.