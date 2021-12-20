Head-on crash kills 1, seriously hurts another in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– A crash in Hockley county killed one person and left another with serious injuries Monday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities said two vehicles were driving from opposite directions on FM 1585, when one vehicle crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. Texas DPS said the crash was head-on.

The driver of a SUV was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities. The SUV driver was identified as Linda Baker Redeker, 64, of Lubbock.

A driver of a pickup truck had serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center. Authorities identified that driver as Gerry Wayne Varner, 45, of Levelland.

Texas DPS said both vehicles were traveling 75 miles per hour and both drivers used seat belts.