‘Health crisis’: Amarillo health leaders host emergency conference amid COVID-19 surge

The emergency conference will be livestreamed in this article at 10:30 a.m. CST

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Coming amid the “meteoric rise” in COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area, local hospitals have announced an emergency press conference for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Representatives from Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS), BSA Hospital, the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) are expected to advise the community on the severity of the current state of health in the area.

During the conference, speakers such as the City of Amarillo’s Public Health Authority Dr. Todd Bell and Doctors Brian Weiss and Lamanteer, as well as others, are expected to talk over staffing shortages, bed shortages, and general health crises families in the area have been experiencing during the late summer.

As of Aug. 11, the Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate (AHR) was noted at 10.9%, with an increase of 334 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The Alert Status Level has been at ‘Orange’ since July 22, though discussion during Tuesday’s City Council Meeting conveyed that there is a concern for that level to rise again to ‘Red’ in the coming days.