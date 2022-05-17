LUBBOCK, Texas- First responders in Lubbock have received multiple heat-related calls, including three critical situations, ahead of summer months, University Medical Center EMS told KLBK News on Tuesday.

“It’s only May and it’s already been excessively hot. That means people need to pay attention to people that are left in a vehicle- whether that be a small child or an elderly person that can’t take care of themselves,” said Chad Curry, the Training Chief for UMC EMS.

He said human organs begin shutting down at 105.4 degrees.

“With it being 90 degrees outside, sometimes in the vehicle, it can exceed 130 [degrees] and that is going to be dangerous,” Curry explained.

He said it’s not uncommon for the insides of cars to be at least 20 degrees hotter than outside temperatures Within just 15 minutes, those temperatures can rise another 20 degrees, more or less.

UMC EMS said it has recorded cars hotter than 140 degrees and at least hot car death each year.

The signs of heat stroke can appear in less than five minutes, he added, and its progression varies person-by-person.

“They’ll be sweating excessively, dry mouth… They’ll get lethargy, very weak, or they become unresponsive,” Curry described. “And then as that progresses, people may stop sweating. That means we’re in a very dangerous part- heatstroke level.”

Losing consciousness is the most dire warning sign, UMC EMS shared.

Curry suggested, “Knock on the window. If they’re not responding, that’s life-threatening immediately.”

In that case, UMC EMS recommended calling for help and making entry.

“Now you got to understand: civilly, you may be held liable for that, but at the end of the day, we saved somebody’s life,” Curry said.

To help prevent hot car deaths, several apps, including Waze, can be configured to send parents reminders to check their back seats before exiting their vehicles.

To learn more about preventing hot car deaths, click here.