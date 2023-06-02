LUBBOCK, Texas – Police were called to CC’s Bar and Grill for shots fired on Saturday morning, according to a report from Lubbock Police Department.

A police report said a woman was in her vehicle with her friend when they heard people arguing in the parking lot. The police report said the two heard someone say, “he’s got a gun,” and “he’s about to shoot.” Then they heard a firearm discharge multiple times, the report said.

The woman said the group of people were around a blue Tahoe and a white BMW. The report said police located the BMW next to the Tahoe in the restaurant’s parking lot as well as shell casings behind the vehicles. There was no visible damage to the vehicles or surrounding property. No injuries or victims were reported, said the report.

The suspect has not been located, said the report.