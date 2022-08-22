EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County has confirmed its first case of Monkeypox.

The county’s media release said a health laboratory confirmed the case over the weekend. Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department officials are working with the individual to begin contact tracing.

They are working to determine who might have been exposed locally and begin the process of getting those vaccinated who are most at risk.

The county said the person is being encouraged to isolate at home and is cooperating with health officials to determine who might have been exposed.

Due to the limited supply of vaccines, health officials said they are targeting high-risk individuals for preventive measures.

County health officials are urging local health care providers to be diligent about suspected cases and report any confirmed cases to the county health department, said the release.