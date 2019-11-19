1  of  2
Hidden Valley releasing ranch-filled Xmas stocking

(CNN) – Santa might favor milk and cookies but ranch dressing lovers now have a holiday treat of their own.

Hidden Valley is releasing ranch-filled Christmas stockings. But don’t worry, it’s not fabric.

The food-safe plastic packaging is filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley original ranch dressing. It comes with a spout at the stocking toe and a silver mantle holder for those who want to proudly display it.

You can pre-order now for $35.

Check out HiddenValley.com for more holiday gift ideas for ranch fans.

