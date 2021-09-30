High court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz

by: , By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has added five new cases to its calendar for the term that begins next week.

Among those cases is a challenge to federal election law brought by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Cruz’s challenge involves rules about repaying a candidate for federal office who loans his or her campaign money.

Under the law, a campaign can repay the candidate up to $250,000 with money collected after the election.

Cruz argues that the current rules deter candidates from loaning money to their campaigns in violation of the Constitution.

A three-judge panel unanimously sided with Cruz, and the Biden administration asked the court to take the case.

