LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com made a list of high school graduation dates and times in the Lubbock and South Plains area so you won’t miss out on celebrating graduation.

LISD

Talkington School for Young Women Leaders: Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Buddy Holly Hall

Monterey High School: Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena

Estacado High School: Saturday: May 27 at 9:30 a.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock High School Graduation: Saturday, May 27 at 1:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena

Coronado High School: Saturday: May 27 at 6:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock-Cooper

New Hope Academy: Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m. at LCISD Performing Arts Center

Lubbock Cooper High School Graduation: Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock, South Plains schools

Frenship High School: Sunday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena

Triumph High School: Thursday, May 25

Roosevelt High School Graduation: Friday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Trinity Christian School: Tuesday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Church

Shallowater High School: Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Todd Field

Plainview High School: Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium

Snyder High School: Friday, May 26

Seminole High School: Thursday, May 25

Anton High School: Wednesday, May 24

Email newsweb@everythinglubbock.com if there is a graduation that you would like to add.