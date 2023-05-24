LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com made a list of high school graduation dates and times in the Lubbock and South Plains area so you won’t miss out on celebrating graduation.
LISD
Talkington School for Young Women Leaders: Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Buddy Holly Hall
Monterey High School: Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena
Estacado High School: Saturday: May 27 at 9:30 a.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena
Lubbock High School Graduation: Saturday, May 27 at 1:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena
Coronado High School: Saturday: May 27 at 6:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena
Lubbock-Cooper
New Hope Academy: Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m. at LCISD Performing Arts Center
Lubbock Cooper High School Graduation: Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena
Lubbock, South Plains schools
Frenship High School: Sunday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. at The United Supermarkets Arena
Triumph High School: Thursday, May 25
Roosevelt High School Graduation: Friday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m.
Trinity Christian School: Tuesday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Church
Shallowater High School: Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Todd Field
Plainview High School: Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium
Snyder High School: Friday, May 26
Seminole High School: Thursday, May 25
Anton High School: Wednesday, May 24
Email newsweb@everythinglubbock.com if there is a graduation that you would like to add.