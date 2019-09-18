Highway in Del Rio named after fallen Border Patrol agent

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A highway near Del Rio, Texas, has been renamed to honor a fallen U.S. Border Patrol agent on the fifth anniversary of his death.

A two-mile stretch of Farm to Market 2644 in the counties of Maverick and Dimmit, a few hours southwest of San Antonio, have been named “Border Patrol Agent Tyler R. Robledo Memorial Highway,” according to a news release by Border Patrol sent Monday.

Agent Robledo was killed in the line of duty when his service vehicle was hit head-on by another motorist on Sept. 12, 2014 near Carrizo Springs, the release said.

A celebration of life ceremony was held on the anniversary in Carrizo Springs. White balloons, bearing the words “forever in our hearts” were released during the ceremony.

The Robledo family and Border Patrol representatives then visitited the memorial site, where they talked and shared memorable stories.

The two-mile section of FM 2644 where Agent Robledo perished was also adopted through the Adopt-a-Highway program in memory of Agent Robledo.

“I am happy that the family is here to help us honor Tyler,” Vanessa McKeon, patrol agent in charge of the Carrizo Springs Station, said in the news release.

The renaming of the highway, which was announced during the ceremony, still needs final approval from the Texas Department of Transportation.

