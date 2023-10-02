LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia and Cavender’s Cadillac of Lubbock teamed up to host a Sabado Fiesta on October 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1210 19th Street to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event will have a taco food truck, live radio remote, concert ticket giveaways and opportunities to raise money for Los Hermanos Familia.

Cavenders pledged to donate $50 to Los Hermanos Familia for every test drive taken from September 15 through October 15.

Cavenders said it is proud to honor customers, employees and the community.