LUBBOCK, Texas- Last year, real estate in Lubbock shifted from a buyer’s market to a seller’s market. This year looks similar, but with an upward trajectory, the Lubbock Association of Realtors said on Monday.

Lubbock could see more homes sold during the month of May than it has seen in any previous months, with 750 homes under contract and only 500 available in the market.

“We’re very blessed in Lubbock to live in a place where most people can still afford buy home,” said Rich Eberhardt, the president of the Lubbock Association of Realtors.

Over the past year, however, the job market grew.

“We have 8,000 new jobs in Lubbock and those people need to find a place to live,” Eberhardt explained.

With a low supply and high demand of homes in west Texas, it’s common to see bidding wars between prospective buyers.

The people who come out on top, Eberhardt shared, are those who are willing to pay and do more to achieve their ends.

“They are offering for more than list price and waiving the appraisal contingency… They’re offering to pay for fees that are typically paid for by the seller,” he explained.

Most sellers don’t wait long before they see offers, the Lubbock Association of Realtors told EverythingLubbock.com.

“Usually within two, three days. It depends on the price range, but certainly anything under $250,000 will go within day,” Eberhardt said, adding, “The good news is, builders are stepping up and putting a lot of homes in the ground.”

He said about a third of the housing inventory in Lubbock is new construction, adding to the increase in property values of nearly 15% since last year.

Eberhardt recommended homeowners and prospective buyers file a Homestead Exemption to lower their tax rates and limit how much their property tax rates can go up each year.

You can apply for that exemption here.