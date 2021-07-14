Historic Mahoning Drive-In to be replaced by solar farm

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A beacon of culture and history could be shut down and demolished by this time next year in Carbon County.

The Mahoning Drive-In, located in Lehighton, is facing permanent shut down and demolition, to later be replaced by a solar panel farm.

According to a post on the theater’s website, the land on which the drive-in sits has been optioned by Connecticut-based Greenskies Clean Energy LLC, a maker of solar technology.

Greenskies must first file, and get approved for, a zoning application for the solar panel farm. If the application goes through, the Mahoning would be demolished.

The Mahoning Drive-In has been open since 1949 and has been host to numerous classic film festivals and regular celebrity guests.

A zoning board hearing to discuss the changes will be held on August 3rd. Management at the Mahoning urges all concerned public to attend and voice their opinion. A rally will be held on August 2nd at the drive-in as well.

For more information on how to support the Mahoning Drive-In, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar