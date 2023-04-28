LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Hobbs will hold a dedication ceremony for the Hobbs baby box on Tuesday, May 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Fire Station 1. The ceremony will establish Fire Station 1 as a safe haven spot and the second baby box in the state of New Mexico.

When an infant is placed in the Safe Haven Baby Box, the responsibility of the parent is waived without punishment for the child’s health and wellbeing. Infants up to 90 days old can be surrendered to the baby box without criminal prosecution, said a press release.

The Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station 1 is an environmentally controlled incubator device that provides the infant with sufficient oxygen, a comfortable temperature and a safety alarm to immediately notify operators if an infant has been placed in the box, said the press release.

City Manager Manny Gomez stated, “It has been over a year of anticipating the completion of this project. Many members of both the public and our own staff have shown interest in its progress, and we are grateful for that support and encouragement. This installation is not about the adults but about the child.”

The baby box installation comes after the Hobbs teen, Alexis Avila was found guilty of child abuse with great bodily harm resulting in great bodily harm and attempted first-degree murder on April 14. Avila was caught on security video throwing her newborn baby into a dumpster on January 7, 2022.

