LUBBOCK, Texas – Jerry Wayne Chadwell, 42, of Hobbs, New Mexico was arrested on April 11 for third and fourth degree child solicitation by electronic communication device, according to a Hobbs Police Department press release.

Hobbs officers were informed of this incident on March 10. The press release said after a thorough investigation, officers and detectives determined that Chadwell was inappropriately texting a 14 year-old girl. The text messages referred to exchanging Marijuana vape pens for sexual acts, according to the press release.

Chadwell is being held at the Lea County Detention Center with no bond.