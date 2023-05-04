LUBBOCK, Texas – Lea County Sheriff’s Office charged Freddy Domingez-Rodrigez, 34 of Hobbs, NM for the fatal shooting of Marty Wade Stice, 59 of Seminole, Texas said a press release on Thursday.

Stice was found by deputies outside of his home at around 2:30 a.m. on April 30 after they were informed someone was injured. The press release said Stice was already dead when deputies arrived. The press release said Stice was taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator where they ruled his death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

After Investigators processed the scene and conducted interviews, they issued an arrest warrant for Domingez-Rodrigez. The press release said he was served the warrant at Lea County Detention Center where he was for unrelated charges.

Domingez-Rodrigez was charged with murder, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence, resisting, evading and obstructing, said the press release.