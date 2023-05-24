Lubbock, Texas – Cesar Gomez Lucio, 35, of Hobbs was killed in a crash on State Road 39 northwest of Logan early Wednesday morning, said New Mexico State Police.

Gomez Lucio was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe south on State Road 39, crossed the center line into opposing traffic and hit a 2014 Toyota Sienna van head-on.

NMSP said the driver of the 2014 Toyota Sienna and four other adult passengers were treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gomez Lucio was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol appears to be a factor. NMSP said, Gomez Lucio died on the scene.