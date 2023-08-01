HOBBS, New Mexico — Ricardo Ruiz Leyva (Gramps), 43, of Hobbs was arrested on July 31 after the Lea County Drug Task Force received a tip revealing his location, said a press release from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

Leyva was wanted for murder prior to his arrest.

The press release said a Task Force agent and LCSO Deputies located Leyva driving north of Hobbs. Leyva began driving at a high rate of speed once he noticed the officers, said the press release.

Leyva attempted to maneuver around the tire-deflation devices the officers put in the roadway and lost control of his vehicle, the press release said. He struck a gas meter and utility pole which caused his vehicle to begin to burn, according to the press release.

Deputies were then able to arrested Leyva and booked him into the Lea County Detention Center. Leyva was booked into LCDC with an open count of Murder in the First Degree and Receipt, transportation or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon, said the press release.