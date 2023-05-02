HOBBS, NM – Hobbs Police Department said in a social media post Tuesday that officers are searching for the driver that fatally struck Victor Chavez, 64 of Hobbs on Monday night at the intersection of North Marland and East Broadway.

Officers received the call at around 8:03 p.m. Witnesses on scene described a black Chevrolet, and officers believe the vehicle was a pickup after reviewing surveillance footage.

If you have any information of the identity of the owner or driver of the vehicle, the Hobbs Police Department asked that you call dispatch at (575) 397-9265 or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. The social media post also stated there may be a cash reward.