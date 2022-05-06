HOBBS, N.M. — The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department.

On May 6th, 2022, around 2:00 pm, Officers with the Hobbs Police Department received information regarding the location of Janessa Perez. Janessa was wanted in reference to the Hobbs Police Officer-Involved-Shooting that occurred on February 23rd, 2022.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South Elm Street in Hobbs. They observed a female peeking out of the back door of the residence before quickly shutting the door. Once the house was surrounded, Officers made contact with the homeowner. Officers explained their reason for the contact and the homeowner confirmed that Janessa was inside.

Janessa then exited the residence and surrendered to police without any further incident. She is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment.

Janessa was arrested for warrants on the following charges:

Failure to Appear – Hobbs City Court

Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle – Magistrate Court

Criminal Damage to Property – Magistrate Court

Resisting, Evading, Obstructing an Officer – Magistrate Court

Escape from Custody – Magistrate Court

Immediate Notice of Accident – Magistrate Court

Reckless Driving – Magistrate Court

Chief Fons expresses his appreciation to the officers of HPD for their unrelenting diligence and commitment to locating Ms. Perez and serving the warrants issued for her.