Hockley County confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– On Friday Hockley County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

“As of this morning this brings the total number of confirmed cases for Hockley County to 7,” said Sharla Baldridge, Hockley County judge, in a news release.

She went on to add that the first case is a person between the age of 35 and 40 and is a resident of Sundown. The second person is between the age of 55 and 60 and is also a resident of Sundown, according to Baldridge.

One of the new cases is related to a previously confirmed Hockley County case “as to common contact,” the release states.

No other information was released at this time as the cases remained under investigation by DSHS, said Baldridge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar