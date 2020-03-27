Hockley County confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– On Friday Hockley County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

“As of this morning this brings the total number of confirmed cases for Hockley County to 7,” said Sharla Baldridge, Hockley County judge, in a news release.

She went on to add that the first case is a person between the age of 35 and 40 and is a resident of Sundown. The second person is between the age of 55 and 60 and is also a resident of Sundown, according to Baldridge.

One of the new cases is related to a previously confirmed Hockley County case “as to common contact,” the release states.

No other information was released at this time as the cases remained under investigation by DSHS, said Baldridge.