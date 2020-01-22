Hocutt says Joel Ntambwe’s reconsideration denied by NCAA

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said on his weekly radio show that sophomore forward Joel Ntambwe’s reconsideration bid for a wavier was denied by the NCAA.

For Ntambwe, the wavier would grant him immediate eligibility to play for the Red Raiders in the 2019-2020 season.

Reconsideration was the second to last step that Texas Tech and Ntambwe could take to get the NCAA to change their position on his eligibility.

Now, they have taken the final step — requesting an appeal.

In this phase of the process, a committee will take all things into consideration and make a decision. Their decision is final.