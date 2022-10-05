LUBBOCK, Texas – The capital murder trial of Hollis Alvin Daniels will start Monday with procedural matters followed by jury selection. Jury selection alone could take weeks. From there, State District Judge John “Trey” McClendon III will determine if the trial can continue in Lubbock or if it needs to move on a change of venue.

Daniels, now 24, was age 19 in October 2017 when he was arrested by Texas Tech University police officer Floyd East, Jr.

Court records said Daniels had a stolen gun concealed at the time of his arrest. He was accused of using the gun to shoot and kill East inside the Texas Tech Police Department.

Daniels ran from the Texas Tech police department and was captured about 90 minutes later near 2720 Drive of Champions (which was the City Bank Coliseum until it was demolished).

A loaded .45 caliber pistol was located at the same place Daniels was arrested along with a police body camera.

According to court records, Daniels confessed, in part saying, “Hollis Daniels stated to officers that he was the one that shot their friend.”

“Hollis Daniels immediately stated he ‘f****d up,’ court records said. “Hollis Daniels then stated that he did ‘something illogical.’”

In September, the defense team for Daniels asked the court to suppress a police interview of him. The judge ruled in favor of prosecutors and allowed the interview to remain.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.