LUBBOCK, Texas — A trailer house was destroyed and one person was sent to a hospital following a fire Sunday evening.

The fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. at the Acacia Mobile Home Park. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

EMS confirmed that one patient was taken to a hospital with relatively minor injuries.

A photojournalist at the scene reported the trailer was destroyed by the fire.

LFR said the fire was under investigation by fire marshals.