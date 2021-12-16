Homeless man in Lubbock said his only Christmas wish was a coat for his dog Daisy, which LAS delivered

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services wrapped up its 4th annual “Helping Paws Donation Drive” Thursday afternoon after delivering 900 pounds of food, dozens of collars, leashes, toys, treats, beds and winter gear for homeless people and their canine companions around the city.

Deaon Bryant, LAS supervisor, started the drive four years ago after meeting a homeless man named “Eddie.” She asked Eddie what he wanted for Christmas if he could have anything in the world. His response: a coat for his dog Daisy.

Bryant has not always been able to locate Eddie while handing out donations, but she kept her eyes out for him this year.

“I really thought we would find him at 50th and Avenue Q, and when we didn’t, I was so disappointed,” she told KLBK News.

So when Eddie found her at the next drop-off location, she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I was so, so excited to see him and see how good he looks, how good his animals look, and that he’s doing okay,” Bryant said with a smile on her face.

LAS started collecting donations for the drive more than a month ago, with the help of several pet stores in town that volunteered their businesses as drop-off locations.

As far as donations for homeless pet owners, Bryant said they didn’t receive or give as many items as they would’ve liked, but felt good about the quantity of pet supplies they donated.

“Animal-wise, it went really, really well. We had lots of dog food, lots of treats. We had dog beds, leashes,” Bryant listed. “Somebody donated an entire Christmas bag full of collars for these animals, which is an amazing thing.”

She said LAS also had a difficult time this year, contrary to previous years, finding people to hand out the donations to, so they stopped at organizations like the Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels.

The two trucks returned to the shelter after six stops with zero donations left to give.

“We just want to say thank you. Thank you to all of those citizens and businesses who took the time to help us. We realize that everybody’s struggling in some way or another, and so we greatly appreciate everything that they’re willing to give- whether it was a pair of socks, or a 50-pound bag of dog food,” LAS said.

And the folks who received the donations were just as happy as the animals.

One young puppy, Chocolate, used to play with a washer attached to a screw. His owner said he carried it around with him everywhere they went. When LAS handed the pup an actual dog toy made of rubber and rope, the makeshift play item couldn’t have been more boring.

“It was a great success. We have a lot of happy people, especially happy animals,” LAS said.