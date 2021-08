EAGLE PASS, Texas – Eagle Pass Police Department released information Monday regarding a woman found in a delivery box.

The driver of the delivery truck noticed movement before police were called to the 1200 block of Bryan Street, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they checked the box and found an adult woman, originally from Honduras, inside.

The woman was then turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, and the investigation was turned over to Homeland Security, according to the release.