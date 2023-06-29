2000 block of 49th Street as seen from the tower at 7403 University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire on the 2000 block of 49th Street Thursday evening. Dark smoke could be been seen from the camera on the tower of KAMC/KLBK at 7403 University Avenue.

LFR responded at 7:43 p.m. LFR said no injuries were reported at the time.

Below is a statement from LFR.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a residential structure fire at the 2000 block of 49th Street. Engine 8 arrived first on scene with heavy fire showing from a single story structure with an exposure hazard to the adjacent structure. Crews performed a quick attack and were able to get a quick knock down of the fire. No injuries reported at this time. Crews are working on checking for extensions at this time. Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is currently en route to investigate the cause of this fire.